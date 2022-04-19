Carson City is hosting an informational meeting to present preliminary design concepts and input received from the community for the East William Complete Streets Project.
The City launched a survey and interactive comment map in January 2022 and has received over 200 completed surveys so far.
Since then, the project team has developed a preliminary project design based on comments received and design constraints. The community is invited to a meeting on Tuesday, May 3rd to provide comments on the initial design and overall project.
The event will take place from 5 - 7 p.m.
A presentation will begin at 5:30 pm at the Orsmby Room at the Carson City Sheriff's Office and the project team will be available to answer questions.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) transferred East William Street to Carson City after the completion of the I-580 Freeway. Before the freeway was built, East William Street was a state highway (US Highway 50) serving as a major roadway to move vehicle traffic quickly through Carson City.
The current roadway is wide, with traffic moving at higher speeds, and there are few bicycle or pedestrian amenities. In some sections, there are no sidewalks.
While traffic has decreased since the completion of the freeway, crashes have increased. The amount of travel lanes remain the same with four west of North Carson Street, and six lanes at I-580. Blocks are long, and intersections with protected pedestrian crossings are infrequent. The result is a vehicle focused corridor with only minimal accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Carson City planners and engineers are working to transform the corridor from a high-speed vehicle thoroughfare to a destination roadway shared by all users including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians; otherwise known as a Complete Street.
For more information on the project and to complete a survey before the meeting, click here.
(Carson City Public Works)