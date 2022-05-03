The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they are seeing a significant increase in contacts with persons involving the possession of fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, and victims of fentanyl overdoses.
In 2021, the Sheriff's Office reported 22 Fentanyl-related incidents for the entire year. This year, in the first four months, the Sheriff's Office has already encountered ten reported drug incidents involving Fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
It was initially designed for medical purposes to treat pain. However, due to its potency, it has been converted by members of drug cartels into an illegally distributed narcotic sold in all 50 states. Fentanyl can be lethal in doses as small as two milligrams.
On April 6th, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) saw a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events involving three or more overdoses occurring close in time at the same location. They report that there have been at least seven confirmed mass-overdose events across the United States in just the past two months, resulting in 58 overdoses and 29 overdose deaths.
If you or anyone you know comes into contact with a substance or area potentially contaminated by Fentanyl, don't hesitate to contact the Carson City Communications Center on a 911 line, or if not an emergency, call (775) 887-2677 (COPS).