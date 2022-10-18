The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 16-year-old Anthony Sainz.
Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School Friday morning, October 14, 2022.
Anthony may be wearing a red baseball cap with black handwriting on it, gray t-shirt, gray zip up hoodie and blue jeans.
He may also have a camo backpack and a skateboard with a vampire skeleton graphic on it.
Anthony is 6 foot tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anthony is known to frequent the skate park at Mill’s park and the vacant lot near Long and State Street in Carson City.
Anthony does not have any medical problems and is not considered at risk.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)