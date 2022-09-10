The Carson City School District is pleased to announce Rachel Croft, fourth grade educator and coordinator for Northwest Regional Professional Development Program (NWRPDP), as the National Education Association (NEA) Global Learning Fellow from the state of Nevada.
Through the Global Learning Fellowship (GLF), the NEA Foundation invests in educators’ learning, collaboration and leadership with a year-long program designed to enhance educators’ knowledge and skills to integrate global competency into daily classroom instruction, advocate for global competencies in their schools and districts and help students thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.
Over the course of a year, NEA Foundation Global Learning Fellows immerse themselves in online coursework, webinars, reading and reflection as well as in a two-day professional workshop and an international field study.
The field study brings the cohort together to investigate the historical and cultural context of the country they visit and learn about its education system through meetings with policymakers, business and nonprofit leaders as well as visits to schools to meet teachers, students and administrators.
The NEA Foundation partners with EF Educational Tours, a global leader in international education, to design transformative field study experiences for the Fellows. The field study country for the 2023 cohort is South Africa.
Upon completion of the program, the Fellows become members of an active, 400+ person alumni group that supports continued growth and leadership.
The Fellowship is a competitive program, and all applications are reviewed by educators.