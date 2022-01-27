Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are warning members of the community of a continued rise in catalytic converter thefts.
Since January 14, detectives report that of the catalytic converter theft cases taken in unincorporated Washoe County, three have affected older-model Ford F-250 pickup trucks (1999-2004 model years).
According to a regional analysis conducted by the Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center (NNRIC), between December 29, 2021 – January 19, 2022, 23 total cases of catalytic converter thefts were reported to local law enforcement agencies in Washoe County. Of those, 10 cases involved the theft of catalytic converters from Ford F-250s. Four cases involved the theft of catalytic converters from Honda Elements.
The victims’ vehicles were parked in driveways, on the street, or in parking lots.
Regionally, the total number of catalytic converter theft cases for 2021 were up 300% as compared to 2020, and 2022 is continuing with that trend.
Detectives want to warn community members:
- It takes the average thief (or team of thieves) one-to-five minutes to cut off a catalytic converter.
- Highly targeted vehicles are Ford F-250, Ford F-350, Ford Excursion, Nissan NV200, Honda Element, Honda Accord, and Toyota Prius.
- All vehicles with an exhaust system manufactured after 1947 are vulnerable.
- Thieves commonly “scout out” and quickly peek under potential vehicles before returning with tools to steal the catalytic converter.
- During a theft in progress – you may hear power tools cutting or grinding for only a brief period of time, and you may see someone underneath a car.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office recommends to park your vehicle in a private, secured garage or behind a secured fence if possible.
If you are a victim, please reach out to your respective law enforcement agency. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch line is (775) 785-WCSO.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)