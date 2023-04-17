Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) says it has received a grant through the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Aging and Disability Services Division to offer home repairs and modifications to low-income seniors’ homes to help meet health and safety standards.
Through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNNV), the two organizations will assist clients in addressing unsafe and unsanitary housing by providing one-time, no-cost home repairs and/or modifications in all Nevada counties except Clark.
“For many seniors living on a low fixed-income, home repairs and modifications are often ignored or provided with a cheap fix due to budgetary restrictions,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “For many of these clients, one unexpected bill could threaten homelessness. We are thrilled to be able to offer this service to our vulnerable senior population.”
Under the grant, CCNN’s Resource Hub will work with homeowners aged 60 or older or an adult with a disability to qualify and contract with RTNNV or licensed, insured and bonded handymen to provide safety upgrades at no cost.
Repairs may include: window trim or replacement, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, washer and dryer replacement, toilet modifications, grab bars, wheelchair ramps, fire extinguishers, new refrigerators and ranges if old ones are in non-working condition.
Additionally, the Resource Hub will continue to support CCNN and RTNNV clients with education, outreach and case management providing access to CCNN’s wraparound homeless prevention services as well as referrals to other agencies and supports as needed.
To learn more about Catholic Charities of Northen Nevada, you can visit their website here: Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and The Saint Vincent's Programs (ccsnn.org)