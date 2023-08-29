The Children's Cabinet and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are teaming up on a new multi-faceted community center.
On Tuesday, Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 263 which appropriates $6 million to support the expansion for The Oddie Project.
Lombardo was joined by Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Kim Young for the ceremony.
SB 263 provides funding toward the purchase of a building for The Oddie Project, Inc. at 2150 Oddie Blvd. at the corner of Oddie Blvd. & Sullivan Lane.
The organizations say they want The Oddie Project to be a model for future community partnerships.
"It won't just serve this neighborhood, but it'll be hopefully a model to serve other communities for other communities to see what happens when two large organizations come together in partnership, joined by the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, The Community Health Alliance, Northern Nevada Literacy Council and so many others,” says Lamboly.
The site is located in an area of Sparks that has been classified under the Social Vulnerability Index as a high vulnerable area, which mean a significant portion of the families living there are below the poverty level.