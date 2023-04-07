Children's Cabinet Highlights Importance of Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and many local organizations are raising awareness on this issue with pinwheel planting all across town.
The pinwheels seen around town are the national symbol for child abuse prevention.
"The pinwheels are child abuse prevention and it just reminds us all children need to have a normal childhood and childhood where they're safe and where the community works with the families to make it a safer place for children," said Thelma Aviles, the Community Education Coordinator of the Children's Cabinet.
Today, the Children's Cabinet planted their own pinwheels to show support for the month.
The Children's Cabinet also offers services for parent education, to help inform them on better parenting skills, where you can find classes here:
The Children's Cabinet, Parenting Events | Eventbrite
"Those are free classes that we give to parents just to help them," Aviles said. "They have what it takes to be good parents any ways, but what we do is reinforce how they can do better."
With child abuse cases, the cabinet says they are often reported less. They say it's because some kids may be scared of what happens if they report it.
"The thing is with kids they want to be with their family and their parents," said Kimberely Hargrove, Program Manager of Family & Youth Department. "So, it's scary for them to sometimes disclose that maybe abuse is happening because their fearful that they may be taken away from their family."
The Cabinet also said that's important for children to know where to go, if they don't feel safe at home.
"It's super important that they're aware and that the community is aware that there is a safe place for these kids to go to we have safe place sites all over the community," Hargrove said. "The library is a safe site, RTC, the buses is a safe site, McDonald's, almost all of the McDonald's are safe place sites."
Now for Substantiated CPS investigations in Washoe County last year there was just 438 cases, and already so far this year, there have been 233 cases.
For more information on safe places around town visit the link here: