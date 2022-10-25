The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) are partnering on a new year-long campaign of education and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.
The grant-funded “Don’t Drive Impaired” campaign runs through September 30, 2023.
In 2020, 669 people were killed and 10,646 were injured in driving under the influence crashes[i] within the CHP’s jurisdiction.
Each one of these injuries and deaths represents a preventable tragedy, and a continued need to focus efforts on reducing impaired driving.
“Law enforcement throughout the state continues to do their part by removing impaired drivers from the roadway,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Reducing impaired driving through education and enforcement remains a high priority, and this campaign provides us another opportunity to further that goal. It is never worth the risk to drive impaired. Always designate a sober driver.”
The OTS grant provides the CHP with funding to conduct additional saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints, and traffic safety education efforts throughout California. These efforts are designed to remove DUI drivers from the roadway and educate the public about the dangers of impaired driving. Additionally, the CHP will actively participate in California’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over efforts.
The CHP reminds the public, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Alcohol.” Cannabis, impairing medications, illegal drugs, or any combination can affect a driver’s ability to drive, and will result in an arrest for those who are found to be under the influence. Always designate a sober driver, take public transportation, or use a taxi or ride-share. There is always a better option than getting behind the wheel while impaired.
Additionally, the CHP would like to remind the public to call 9-1-1 if they observe a suspected DUI driver.
Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a location, direction of travel, and vehicle description.
If you have questions regarding impaired driving, please contact your local CHP Area office.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the OTS, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.