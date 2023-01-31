A second public meeting for the West Wash Dam Rehabilitation Project in northwest Reno is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 6 pm to 8 p.m. at Reno City Hall in the first floor Council Chamber, or virtually via Zoom. This meeting will provide an update on the planning effort and issues considered during the development of the supplemental plan and environmental document.
The initial public scoping meeting was held on October 19, 2021.
Project Description
West Wash Dam, in the Peavine Mountain Watershed of Washoe County, is included in a United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) funded rehabilitation partnership project. The dam provides protection against flooding to about 30,000 Nevadans who live and work downstream.
Additionally, the dam protects downstream city roads, one state highway, and an interstate highway. Among other critical infrastructure, the dam also protects power lines and railroad tracks.
West Wash Dam was constructed in 1960 under the direction and authority of the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act. East Wash Diversion Dam, constructed in 1961 under the same program, contributes stormwater flow from Peavine Mountain Watershed into the West Wash Dam. The original watershed plans for these dams used an evaluated life of 50 years.
Having reached more than 50 years of age, the dams are eligible for rehabilitation through the NRCS’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program. The goals of the program include the prevention of erosion, floodwater and sediment damage; to further the conservation, use and disposal of water; and to further the conservation and proper use of land in authorized watersheds.
Project Location
The East Wash Diversion Dam is located near the intersection of Keystone Avenue and North McCarran Boulevard. Inflow to the East Wash Dam comes from 2.64 square miles of the watershed on the southeast flank of Peavine Mountain.
West Wash Detention Dam is located near the intersection of Wyoming and Gulling Streets. Inflow to the West Wash Dam comes from approximately 3.56 square miles of watershed, which includes East Wash Dam’s watershed.
For more information, visit Reno.gov.