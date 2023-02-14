The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is set to begin construction on its annual Bus Stop Improvement and Connectivity Program on Wednesday, February 22.
The annual program improves Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility at existing RTC bus stops.
Improvements are prioritized based on ridership and community needs and include features such as wider concrete pads to accommodate wheelchair access, providing room for future amenities, improving crosswalks and sidewalk connectivity, upgrading pedestrian ramps, adding pedestrian push buttons at traffic signals, new traffic signage, and drainage improvements.
This project includes improvements at 15 bus stop locations throughout Reno and Sparks, including:
- Neil Road at South McCarran Boulevard
- North Virginia Street at Talus Way
- North Virginia Street at Parr Boulevard
- Kietzke Lane at Roberts Street
- Kietzke Lane at East Moana Lane
- East 2nd Street at Colony Road
- Kietzke Lane at Plumb Lane
- South Meadows Parkway at South Virginia Street
- Glendale Avenue at Marietta Way
- South Virginia Street at Auto Center Drive
- East 2nd Street at Grand Sierra Resort
- Kietzke Lane at Apple Street
- Kietzke Lane at Vassar Street
- Kietzke Lane at Gentry Way
- Kietzke Lane at Linden Street
Drivers can anticipate minor lane closures during the construction process. Transit users may need to use alternate or temporary stops during construction. Sign up for transit alerts at rtcwashoe.com
The project is expected to be complete in approximately two months, weather permitting.
This project represents an investment of $1 million in our community funded with sales tax funds.
(Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)