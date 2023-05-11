A controlled burn is sending up some smoke in the Galena area near Whites Creek off Mt. Rose Highway. 

Local fire departments are aware of this activity. 

The Forest Service said it burned about 40 acres, with smoke disappearing by the end of the day. 

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue asks that you avoid calling 9-1-1 to report smoke sightings near the burn.

The Forest Service says when conditions and weather permits, firefighters will begin underburning around 20 acres in the Whites Creek area along and near Whites Creek Trailhead parking lot just west of Timberline Road. Another 21 acres will be burned once the snow has melted.

Forest users will not be able to hike or bike through the area when burning is occurring.

