According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly four times as many home cooking fires occurred on Thanksgiving Day as on any other day of the year. The day before Thanksgiving represents the second-leading day for home cooking fires. Unattended cooking was, by far, the leading contributing factor in these fires and fire fatalities.
“Past statistics show that the Reno Fire Department will respond to at least one kitchen fire this Thanksgiving,” says Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer. “By taking important safety precautions, you can help bring that number down to zero, and ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving for you and your loved ones.”
RFD offers the following cooking safety tips:
* Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.
* Keep children and pets away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.
* Pan handles should be turned inward to prevent accidental spills.
* Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy, or coffee could cause serious burns.
* Keep the floor clear to avoid tripping hazards.
* Keep knives out of the reach of children.
* Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
If you plan on deep frying a turkey this Thanksgiving, be aware that the cooking units can easily tip over, and a small amount of cooking oil coming into contact with the burner can cause a large fire.
Follow these safety tips when frying a turkey:
* Fryers should always be used outdoors, on a solid level surface a safe distance from buildings and flammable materials.
* Never use a fryer inside or on a wooden deck, under a patio cover, or in a garage.
* Do not overfill the fryer.
* Never leave the fryer unattended. Without thermostat controls, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.
* Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use or after use as the oil can remain hot for hours.
* Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before it is placed in a fryer. (See the dangers of attempting to fry a frozen one here.)
* Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts, and wear long sleeves and safety goggles to protect from splatter.
If a fire occurs in the kitchen, know how to calmly handle the situation. Grease fires cause the most injuries. Never pour water on a grease fire. Smother it, if possible, and let it die out. If grease ignites in your cooking pan, quickly put on an oven mitt and slide the lid over the flames as opposed to dropping the lid down from above. Turn off the burner and leave the pan exactly where it is so that it can cool. Never attempt to carry it outside or put it in the sink, as the fire can quickly spread to other combustibles or persons.
If a fire occurs in the oven, immediately close the oven door and turn it off. If the fire doesn’t go out right away, evacuate and call the fire department.
If a fire occurs in a microwave, close the door and keep it closed. Turn the microwave off and unplug it if you can do so safely. Leave it closed and don't use it again until you can have the appliance checked out by a technician.
RFD also recommends the purchase of a multi-purpose (ABC-rated) fire extinguisher. To properly use a fire extinguisher just remember the acronym P.A.S.S:
Pull the pin
Aim the nozzle at the base of the fire.
Squeeze the trigger.
Sweep from side to side.
More information can be found at the National Fire Protection Association website
(Reno Fire Department)