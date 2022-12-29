A few crashes temporarily stalled traffic on I-580 south near the Galena Creek Bridge and near Bowers on Thursday.
Nevada State Police says there are injuries in the Galena Creek Bridge crash, that happened just before 6:45 a.m. That crash has since cleared.
TMFR says one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after the Bowers crash which happened before 7:30 a.m.
⚠️#TMFR Crews are on scene of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles NB on US 395 at Bellevue. Expect substantial delays. One patient transported to hospital. Expect roadway to open with one lane NB shortly. @NVStatePolice_N @nevadadotreno— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) December 29, 2022
The Nevada Department of Transportation is sharing the following safety precautions to help drive safely in the rain:
* Only travel in heavy rain when necessary, and always leave extra time to safely reach your destination
* When getting into the car during rainy conditions, wet shoes may slide from pedals. Dry soles of shoes on vehicle carpeting or rubber matting if possible
* Be aware and avoid flooded areas--never attempt to cross running or flooded water
* Always buckle up
* Turn on headlights to see and be seen
* Defrost windows if necessary, both before and while driving
* Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not rainy conditions
* By Nevada law, wipers must be on while driving in rain or snow
* Keep additional distance from other vehicles
* Watch carefully for other vehicles and pedestrians
* Turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning
* Brake earlier and with less force, and turn slower, than you would in normal driving conditions
* Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles
* If vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from accelerator
* Temporarily pull off the road to a safe location if you have difficulty seeing the roadway or other traffic