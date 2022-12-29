A few crashes temporarily stalled traffic on I-580 south near the Galena Creek Bridge and near Bowers on Thursday. 

Nevada State Police says there are injuries in the Galena Creek Bridge crash, that happened just before 6:45 a.m. That crash has since cleared.

TMFR says one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after the Bowers crash which happened before 7:30 a.m. 

The Nevada Department of Transportation is sharing the following safety precautions to help drive safely in the rain:

* Only travel in heavy rain when necessary, and always leave extra time to safely reach your destination

* When getting into the car during rainy conditions, wet shoes may slide from pedals. Dry soles of shoes on vehicle carpeting or rubber matting if possible

* Be aware and avoid flooded areas--never attempt to cross running or flooded water

* Always buckle up

* Turn on headlights to see and be seen

* Defrost windows if necessary, both before and while driving

* Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not rainy conditions

* By Nevada law, wipers must be on while driving in rain or snow

* Keep additional distance from other vehicles

* Watch carefully for other vehicles and pedestrians

* Turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning

* Brake earlier and with less force, and turn slower, than you would in normal driving conditions

* Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles

* If vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from accelerator

* Temporarily pull off the road to a safe location if you have difficulty seeing the roadway or other traffic