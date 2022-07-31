The Bonanza Casino has done over 20 annual car shows, and as of a couple years ago they decided the car show was going to be a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
All the money raised today from the car participants at the casino will be matched 100% and sent straight to the foundation. They've raised a total of $145,000 since they started hosting the fundraiser, and today will put them over $150,000 to $160,000.
Ryan Sheltra, the General Manager of the Bonanza Casino says, "This research facility, they've bent the curve on prostate cancer and reduced the mortality rate by 50 percent over the last 10 years."
One participant in the car show who was diagnosed with prostate cancer says the funds help him pay for his medicine. Jerry Toti, a Car Show Participant says, "I didn't catch mine soon enough and I do have stage 4 non-operable, so it's events like this that really help me."
People participating in the car show give back by paying a $25 entry fee and giving additional donations for the event.
Sheltra says one in eight American men either have prostate cancer or will be diagnosed later in life. He explains further "Hot August Nights has over 5,000 participants, by the numbers 625 of those participants either have prostate cancer or will have prostate cancer."
He adds, "This is incredibly relevant to the car community, to the folks that are here this week, again if we could just get people to get tested, so they can be treated if they are diagnosed positive, we're doing good."