Weather Alert

...Shower and thunderstorm chances continue today... ...Heavy rain with isolated flood potential Sunday-Monday... * Showers and thunderstorms are developing again this afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of gusts in excess of 45 mph which could kick up dust from desert sinks and playas, in addition to localized heavy rainfall and small hail. * Hurricane Hilary in the eastern Pacific is forecast to make landfall Sunday along northwestern portion of Baja of California. While this system will rapidly weaken by the time it reaches Nevada, significant amounts of moisture will bring periods of heavy rainfall to the region Sunday afternoon through Monday. The greatest threat for flooding is across the Basin & Range and the eastern Sierra. However, isolated flooding cannot be ruled out elsewhere across western Nevada and northeast California. Have multiple ways to receive alerts in case flood warnings are issued, and never drive through flooded roadways. * Abundant cloud cover and rainfall will keep afternoon high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal Sunday through Tuesday, with Monday likely being the coolest day of the week. * Stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center by visiting www.hurricanes.gov for the latest on Hilary.