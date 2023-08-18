Clark Associates, the parent company of Webstaraunt, gifted $13,500 from it's charitable foundation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley this week.
The funds will be used to buy equipment for the Club's new commercial kitchen in its Dayton clubhouse.
Convection ovens, sinks, and more will all fill the new space to feed members a hot meal everyday after school along with breakfast and lunch during summer and school breaks.
The kitchen is anticipated to feed 40,000 free meals annually to anyone 18-years-old and under.
“Webstaurant is a staple of the Dayton community,” said Travis Crowder, CEO of the youth organization. “So many of our parents work there, and it’s incredible that we could partner with the foundation on such a perfect project.”
Construction is expected to start on the project in early September, with November being the target date for operation.
Other funding sources for the project include
the Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation, E. L. Cord Foundation, Del E Webb Foundation, Nevada State Bank and numerous local individual donors.
Anyone wishing to support the project can visit bgcmasonvalley.org/s/donate to give.
(Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley assisted with this report.