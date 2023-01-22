The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man from Dayton who was allegedly firing shots in a neighborhood Sunday morning.
On January 22, 2023 at approximately 08:48 a.m., Lyon County Deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision for multiple reports of a male suspect in possession of a handgun.
The male suspect identified as 39-year-old Dayton Resident Melvin Cantrell was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood.
There was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with Cantrell.
The reporting parties described Cantrell as a white male with a buzzed head, wearing gray sweatpants and Carhartt jacket with no shirt underneath.
When Deputies arrived in the area, they located Cantrell walking in the neighborhood.
Police say Cantrell surrendered immediately to Deputies and was taken into custody without incident.
There were no injuries reported and the area was immediately determined to be safe with no ongoing threat to the public.
Cantrell, was arrested and booked at the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
- Brandishing a Deadly Weapon in a threatening manner
- Discharging a Firearm where a person might be endangered
- Reckless Endangerment to the Public
- Child Endangerment
His bail is set at $85,000.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Julie Redmond at (775) 463-6600, Ext: 5001
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)