The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced it has awarded $7.3 million to expand broadband in Spring Creek, Nevada.
The award will be used to fund Elko County’s Spring Creek Area project which is expected to serve 5,568 households across the county as well as 169 businesses and 21 anchor institutions within the proposed area.
The Department of Commerce awarded a total of 13 grants as part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program. These grants, totaling more than $277 million, will be used to connect more than 133,000 unserved households.
In total, the grants were awarded to 12 states and one territory: Georgia, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.
“More than 30 million Americans lack access to reliable broadband, and the problem is worse in our rural counties. In Nevada, 14% of households don’t have an internet subscription and over 120,000 Nevadans live in areas where there is zero broadband infrastructure. This is an incredible injustice, and today, the Biden-Harris Administration reaffirms our commitment to reversing it,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “These awards will help us close the digital divide in Nevada and across the country, and we will not stop our work until all Americans can access the internet and participate in our modern economy.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $65 billion investment to expand broadband in communities across the U.S. NTIA is preparing to launch a series of new broadband grant programs funded by the law that will build broadband infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost broadband service options and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.
“Every Nevada community deserves fast and reliable internet services. I’ve spoken to many Spring Creek residents about the problems unreliable internet connectivity creates, and I’m glad we came together to secure this investment for the businesses, schools, and families of Spring Creek,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “Providing funding opportunities like this is part of my mission to bridge the digital divide for all Nevadans.”
“Expanded access to broadband is critical for the success of communities across Nevada, particularly in rural areas of our state,” said Senator Jacky Rosen. “I’m pleased to announce that the federal government will be making an investment of more than $7 million to expand broadband in Elko County – helping connect thousands of households and over a hundred businesses via high-speed internet service. I will continue working to see that Nevada has the resources to improve broadband access.”
The Broadband Infrastructure Program, which was funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, was designed to support broadband infrastructure deployment in unserved areas, especially rural areas.
“Access to high-speed broadband has never been more important. Nevada is committed to universal access to broadband that is affordable and reliable. I am pleased the NTIA has awarded funding to bring high-speed connectivity to the residents of Elko County," said Governor Steve Sisolak. "Today’s announcement will build on recent successful projects in rural Nevada connecting schools and libraries and will provide residents of Spring Creek with access to digital education, remote working, telehealth, and other modern services. Together with upcoming historic infrastructure investments my administration is making, this project will help ensure all Nevadans have access to affordable, reliable connectivity, while also accelerating our economic recovery."
NTIA thoroughly and objectively reviewed applications using a three-stage process: Initial Administrative and Eligibility Review of Complete Application Packets, Merit Review and Programmatic Review. Reviewers evaluated applications according to the criteria provided in Section V of the Notice of Funding Opportunity (available under ‘Related Documents’).
Additional broadband funding may be available through the Department of Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Funds.
The BroadbandUSA Federal Funding Guide also compiles federal funding opportunities to expand and improve broadband access. More information about the Broadband Infrastructure Program can be found on the BroadbandUSA website