(Jan. 6, 2023) Just in time for Christmas, Western Nevada College’s Machine Tool Technology department recenlty received a couple of gifts from area manufacturers to benefit future students.
Micromanipulator generously donated a Haas Automation VF3 machine and a CMM machine to WNC Foundation, while American International Tooling has provided a tooling donation.
“This is a big deal! The VF3 from Micromanipulator is a high-quality CNC mill with significantly updated capacity to teach today's skills; it will be a big boost to Ron Beller’s machine tool program,” said WNC’s Professional and Applied Technology Director Eric York.
Beller said the donated CNC mill allows the program to update an older model in the shop.
“The old CNC was from the ‘80s, as it was a tape reader machine. It was older technology and weaker than the two VF2 machines in the shop,” Beller said. “This brings us to three currently used machines. Haas has machines all over the world, except N. Korea, Iran and Russia.”
York indicated that new VF3 machines start at $82,000 and the Micromanipulator donation has a fair market value of up to $18,000. Micromanipulator also donated the cost of delivering the machines to the college.
Micromanipulator’s donation of a CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) also is a welcomed addition to the shop. It is a device that specifically measures the geometry of physical objects by sensing discrete points on the surface of it.
“It is still in use by aerospace and other highly technical companies,” Beller said. “The newer ones are programmable and very expensive.
“It’s of great help to the college when businesses donate machines and tools to us to keep the programs current and relevant.”
American International Tooling’s donation will save Western a significant amount of money on carbide inserts for the CNC and manual machine classes, according to Beller.
In the season known for giving, York is very appreciative to add these specialized learning tools to the MTT program.
“We're very grateful to Micromanipulator and American International Tooling for their generous support of our programs. We should also acknowledge our faculty member Ron Beller for his management of the donation, delivery and setup of the tools, which are involved. We'd also like to thank Facilities Director Jeff Erickson and his team for taking care of hookup and installation.”
For more information about the MTT program, email ronald.beller@wnc.edu. Or, to make a donation to the college, contact WNC Foundation at foundation@wnc.edu
(Western Nevada College)