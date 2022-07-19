The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned near Zephyr Cove late Monday afternoon.
Deputies say 79-year-old William Dunham of Genoa fell overboard while trying to tie his boat onto a mooring ball in Marla Bay in Lake Tahoe.
Deputies say it was windy when he sank below the water's surface, around 4 p.m.
Dunham was not wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water.
Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Douglas Fire, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department responded to the area and started search and rescue efforts.
Dunham was located by searchers in approximately 15 to 20 feet of water.
Dunham was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)