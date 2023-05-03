A truck driver died in a rollover crash on U.S. 93 south of Jackpot in Elko County late last month, Nevada State Police say.
NSP says the crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. near mile marker 131 on U.S. 93.
NSP says a preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Sierra pick-up truck was heading north on U.S. 93 when it went off the right side of the road, hit a marker post, went down an embankment and overturned.
NSP says the driver, 25-year-old Jace Weeks of Rigby, Idaho died on scene. They say he was not wearing a seat belt.
Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
If you have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753-1111.