After being halted for 2 and a half years, the Drivers Edge experience is back in Reno. The program partners with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and Zero Teen Fatalities to help educate young drivers and show them unpredictable circumstances on the road that could happen to anyone.
Jeff Payne, the Founder & CEO of Drivers Edge says "The fact that we've been able to do this for 20 years, it means a lot. I know we're saving lives and making a difference."
A young driver we spoke to tells us, students don't typically have the opportunity in the classroom to learn these hands on techniques to better their driving.
Ebbett Ragar, a Drivers Edge Student says "They don't teach you this when you get your permit, they don't teach you this when your taking your license test so it's very helpful."
Payne mentions "We're simply taught to pass the test, and learning the basic rules of the road and the fundamentals of how to operate a vehicle is very important but it's not going to prepare you for all the hazards you face in everyday driving."
Ragar explains a little of what he's learned in Drivers Edge "Where you have to brake and turn super fast, it's a very good experience it's very helpful for driving."
The program teaches young drivers what happens when a vehicle loses traction, what ABS breaks do and how to avoid unexpected obstacles on the road.
Payne says "All of those experiences that aren't traditionally part of education, those experiences could potentially save your life one day out on the road."
Ragar tells us an experience he had "It was really icy and I slipped out. This experience is very helpful so I can get out of it next time."
Payne mentions "Every class we do we will at least have a couple of parents who will come up with tears in their eyes saying thank our so much, we were here x number of years ago with their son or daughter, this happened to them on the road and they remembered what they learned here and it saved their life."
Payne says virtually every collision could be eliminated overnight, and it all comes down to..."Being aware, expect the unexpected and when the unexpected does happen don't freak out."
This year they had about 500 families on their waiting list, because of this they want to come back to accommodate for those families who may not have had the chance to attend a class.
You can find their link in this article.