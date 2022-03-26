Just before 8 p.m. on March 25th, 2022, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies stopped a vehicle in Incline Village for traffic violations.
The vehicle was driven by 46-year-old Tanis Hershkowitz, who lives in Bend, Oregon.
Deputies discovered items in the vehicle, leading them to believe there was illegal drugs inside. After searching the car, 85 grams of cocaine were found along with other evidence of packaging and distributing drugs.
Tanis Hershkowitz is currently being held in the Washoe County Detention Facility on traffic and drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance to sell.
Washoe County sheriff's ask that if anyone has information about this case, to call them at 775-328-3350.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)