...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Gusts up to 65 mph possible in wind prone locations
along Highway 395 and Interstate 580.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
restrict travel for high profile vehicles, and impact outdoor
recreation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow
these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by
making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights
with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power
outage.
&&
...A Brief Return to Winter Monday Evening into Tuesday Morning...
A fast moving slider-type low pressure system will move across
eastern California and western Nevada Monday evening into early
Tuesday morning. This will bring an increase in winds Monday
afternoon into Monday night, with colder conditions and a short
period of rain and snow Monday evening through early Tuesday.
* Winds: Southwest to west winds will increase Monday afternoon
and evening with gusts 30 to 50 mph. Wind prone areas along
US-395 may gust up to 60 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts up to
around 100 mph.
* Rain/Snow: A band of rain and snow will move southward from
Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. Accumulations of
1-3 inches are possible for the Tahoe Basin northward into
Sierra, Plumas, and Lassen counties, with an inch or so for
foothills and the Virginia Highlands in far western Nevada. For
lower elevations of western Nevada, rain will likely end as a
brief period of snow, with snow amounts ranging from a dusting
up to one inch.
* Temperatures: Sharply colder temperatures near or below freezing
will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. While the snow is
expected to end prior to the Tuesday morning commute, slick
patches could remain, especially on roads near and above 5000
feet. Slow down and allow extra travel time for Tuesday
morning.