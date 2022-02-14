Junk King trucks
Junk King

Need to get rid of your ex's stuff?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Junk King is decorating its “Dump Truck,” urging people to dump their ex-lover’s junk - from pictures to hoodies and more - into the truck for free.

For each item dumped, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association up to $500 with a limit of two items per person.

Junk King's dump truck will be outside Famous Dave’s at 4925 Kietzke Lane 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

