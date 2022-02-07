The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in South Lake Tahoe on drug-related charges Sunday.
Deputies say they responded to an apartment in South Lake with a warrant for a drug investigation.
When they arrived, deputies say they found one person with a handgun and a 30-round magazine in his waistband, along with more guns and pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and psilocybin.
Detectives say they also found packaging, scales, cash and money straps...causing speculation that the two suspects were running a drug business.
19-year-old Daniel Barnhart and 18-year-old Michelle Kennedy were arrested, each facing three felony charges.