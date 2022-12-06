Over the past four days, the Elko Special Response Team (ESRT) has been involved in two separate incidents on the Upper Elko Indian Colony.
On Saturday morning, December 3, EPD Officers were working a case in which a female victim from Idaho was being held against her will in a residence in Elko.
EPD Officers learned the suspect had battered and strangled the victim.
EPD determined the victim was in a residence on the Upper Indian Colony and the FBI and BIA were notified of the evolving situation.
FBI leadership requested the assistance of the ESRT in rescuing the victim and taking the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Oscar Jack Hanes, into custody.
ESRT personnel surrounded the Arrow Street residence and members of the Crisis Negotiations Unit began working to gain the release of the victim.
After approximately 1 1/2 hours, the victim was released and Hanes surrendered to ESRT Operators.
Since neither Hanes, nor the victim were enrolled Tribal members, the Elko Police Department had primary jurisdiction for the case.
Hanes was arrested on the following charges:
- Attempted Murder
- Sexual Assault
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Kidnapping with Bodily Harm
Hanes was booked into the Elko County Jail, without further incident.
Incident #2:
The FBI and BIA were investigating an incident in which a Tribal member, identified as 38-year-old Derick Justin Lopez allegedly fired shots at a family member.
Investigators determined Lopez was in a residence on the Upper Indian Colony.
Investigators learned there was a 13-year-old family member in the residence with Lopez.
Federal Law Enforcement (FBI and BIA) requested the assistance of the ESRT in apprehending Lopez.
After approximately 15 minutes, Lopez surrendered to ESRT Operators.
He was subsequently turned over to FBI and BIA personnel.
No one was injured during either operation.
The Elko Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit are made up of members from the Elko Police Department and the Elko County Sheriff's Department.