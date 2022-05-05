Weather Alert

...WINDY TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK WITH PERIODS OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS... --Today and Friday-- * As has been a repeating story lately, gusty winds will return again today and Friday. Strongest winds will be near and north of US-50 today, spreading across the entire region Friday. Winds will decrease overnight into early Friday morning for valley locations, but are unlikely to completely let up, while ridge winds will remain strong tonight. * Winds will bring travel difficulties both in the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible both afternoons downwind of the Carson Sink and other desert locations, possibly affecting portions of I-80, US-50, and US-95. In addition, backcountry and ski recreation could be impacted along with choppy conditions on area lakes. * A few light showers with minimal liquid totals are possible in far northern Nevada and northeast California. --Mother's Day Weekend into Next Week-- * It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This front will usher in a much colder air mass Mother's Day into the first half of next week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it's possible we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday-Tuesday nights. Might want to watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation. * We will see periods of rain and snow/pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday. There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard. Mountain passes could see light snow accumulation on roadways during the overnight periods. It will be harder to see any roadway snow accumulation for lower valleys given the time of the year.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 65 mph for wind prone locations. Wave heights on Pyramid Lake of 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous boating conditions on Pyramid Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be lighter tonight into early Friday morning for lower valleys before once again increasing during the day Friday and lasting into the night Friday night. Areas of blowing dust are possible downwind of the Carson Sink, which could bring reduced visibility to I-80, US-95, and US-50. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with NDOT for the latest on road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&