The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has released its bi-annual Bug Barometer forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors.
According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
“Weather patterns across the U.S. were quite mixed this summer. Some areas experienced quite normal, mild climates while others like the South were met with record rainfall and historic drought in the West,” said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist for the NPMA. “This weather mix has allowed pest populations to thrive and the impending cold spell for much of the U.S. will likely send pests into homes in search of food and shelter this winter.”
Increased pest pressure comes with some serious health risks as ticks, cockroaches and rodents can transmit dangerous germs and diseases to humans. “Prevention is key this time of year, especially as it pertains to keeping cockroaches and rodents out of your home,” added Fredericks. “Mice and rats invade an estimated 21 million U.S. homes each winter seeking respite from the bitter cold and snow, so be sure to eliminate any areas of moisture found in the home and be sure to keep your kitchen clean, storing food in airtight containers to keep pests out.”
Based on this analysis, the National Pest Management Association’s Fall & Winter 2022 Bug Barometer is forecasting an increase in pest pressure across the entire U.S. this season.
For more information about pests or NPMA’s Bug Barometer forecast, you can visit PestWorld.org