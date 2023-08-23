The armed robbery suspect was taken into custody by a law enforcement agency in the California Bay Area on Tuesday.
"Through the diligent work of our officers and detectives and in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, we are proud to announce that we have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that took place in our community this past weekend," said Fallon Police Chief Ron Wenger. "I would like to thank everyone who worked together to bring about a swift arrest of the suspect in question."
The armed robbery occurred on Sunday, August 20 at the Dotty's Casino at 2197 Casey Road.
Officers and detectives rapidly descended on the business after receiving reports of the robbery, and quickly identified the suspect and a vehicle.
With the help of the Nevada Threat Analysis Center, the Fallon Police Department was able to alert neighboring jurisdictions of the crime, along with the suspect and vehicle information.
(The Fallon Police Department assisted with this report.)