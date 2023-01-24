The U.S. Marshals Service says a man from Fallon who was wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child has been extradited from Mexico back to Nevada.
Pascual Reyes-Muniz Reyes-Muniz was wanted for Sexual Assault of A Child Under 14 and Lewdness With A Child Under 14.
The U.S. Marshals Service says the victim was 6 years old.
In 2007, a warrant was issued for Reyes-Muniz by the Justice Court of New River Township, Churchill County.
Reyes-Muniz was able to elude arrest and fled to his home country of Mexico.
The Churchill County District Attorney’s Office, Fallon Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service Reno Office, U.S. Marshals Service Mexico City Office, and the Department of Justice, Office of International Affairs Office worked together to bring Reyes-Muniz back to face his charges in Nevada.
District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated, “I want to thank all the agencies involved with apprehending this dangerous fugitive. This is a good example of how agencies in Northern Nevada work together to help bring justice to victims”.
Nevada USMS Fugitive Task Force in Northern Nevada brings together the resources and expertise of state, local, and federal agencies in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous and violent fugitives.
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Northern Nevada area is comprised of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigations, Nevada Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General (NDOC IG), Nevada DMV Compliance and Enforcement Division, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
(U.S. Marshals Service)