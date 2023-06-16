Sparks firefighters are investigating what caused a home to go up in flames early Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a home on Caboose Court just east of Sparks Boulevard and North of Prater Way around noon.
Firefighters say a police officer helped two people get out of the home after they were initially trapped.
Crews acted swiftly and efficiently, knocking down the fire rapidly and preventing it from spreading inside the home.
One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries
Multiple pets inside the home were also rescued including two dogs and a turtle. Unfortunately, two cats died as a result of the fire.
The Red Cross of Northern Nevada and volunteers assisted those effected by the fire.