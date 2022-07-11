El Dorado County was notified it is one of 15 California counties to receive a disaster designation by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the freeze occurring April 11-13, 2022 making farm operators eligible for consideration for assistance from the Farm Service Agency.
A USDA Secretarial disaster designation makes impacted farm operators eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), provided eligibility requirements are met.
This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.
Farmers in eligible counties have 8 months from the date of a Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.
FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator.
El Dorado County Agriculture Commissioner, Charlene Carveth has notified various agriculture associations which may have members who qualify.
Farms suffering losses from this freeze period only should contact El Dorado County’s local Farm Service Agency office in Elk Grove at the phone number and location below to determine if they meet the eligibility requirements for assistance:
Sacramento County Farm Service Agency
9701 Dino Dr. STE 190 Elk Grove, CA 95624-4042
(916) 582-6650