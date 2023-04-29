An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a restaurant in Fernley Saturday morning.
At around 11 a.m., North Lyon Fire and Central Lyon Fire responded to a call of smoke coming out of La Fiesta at 110 East Main Street.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says there was an active fire in the back of the restaurant that extended to the roof when first responders arrived.
The fire was contained to the roof of the kitchen and the bathrooms in the back of the restaurant.
No injuries were reported.
Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.