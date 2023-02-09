The Reno Fire Department (RFD) shares hot liquids safety tips to help prevent scald injuries during National Burn Awareness Week, which runs from February 5-11, 2023.
While 47 percent of home fires are caused by cooking, RFD would like residents to be aware that “Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire,” which is this year’s theme for National Burn Awareness Week. RFD has compiled the following tips to help prevent scald injuries and keep the community safe.
TIPS:
- When bathing a child, be sure to run your hand through the water to ensure there are no hot spots
- Establish a "kid-free zone" of at least 3 feet around the stove and other areas where hot food/drink is prepared or carried
- Never hold a child while cooking or carrying hot foods to avoid scald injury
- Handle with care! Microwaved food can be hot enough to cause a burn, always open lids away from your body
- Never hold a child while drinking hot liquids to avoid accidental spills
- When taking food out of the oven, always wear mittens to prevent burn injury
- Use a tight-fitting lid with travel mugs
KITCHEN FIRE SAFETY TIPS:
- Never mix water and oil
- If a fire occurs in an oven or microwave, shut the door and allow the flames to use up oxygen and die down
- Don't fan the flames, you're giving the fire more oxygen for growth!
- Never carry a burning pan, it increases the potential to spread to your clothes and body
- If a small fire occurs in a frying fan, cover it (smother it) using a metal lid or cookie sheet
- If the fire area is too big-- GET OUT and call 911.
For more National Burn Awareness Week safety tips, visit American Burn Association.
For more information, contact the Reno Fire Department's Division of Fire Prevention at (775) 334-2300.