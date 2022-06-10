If you saw some smoke coming up near southeast Reno on Friday, you're not alone.
Reno Fire Department and Storey County Fire confirmed the smoke was coming from a fire burning in the Lockwood Landfill.
Storey County says they actually sat in a "monitoring" position while Waste Management put out the fire. They tell us it was about 1/4 of an acre in size.
No mutual aid was needed and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Any developments on the fire will be posted here as we get them.