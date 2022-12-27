The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is maximizing their year-end campaign with the help of generous donors who are challenging the community to donate and double their impact.
With the support of Dermody Properties through their Capstone Award and a number of anonymous donors, each donation through this campaign will be matched one to one, up to $100,000.
Participants can donate to this campaign through December 31, 2022 at fbnn.org.
Donations in the year-end campaign help the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to provide 6 meals per $1 with the matching funds provided.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is also asking people to volunteer their time to help sort and pack food donations for distribution to their 150+ partner agencies.
For the remainder of the winter school break families can volunteer with children who are at least 6 years of age or older.
The standard age to volunteer at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is 10 years of age or older.
Volunteers can visit the Food Bank website to sign up to volunteer at fbnn.org
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada)