The Carson City Sheriff's Office says a former Carson High School coach and math teacher is under investigation.
The Carson City School District confirms Jordan Glover has resigned, but said they can't elaborate on why because employee matters are confidential.
Glover was in his 7th year with Carson High School.
Sheriff Furlong said the sheriff's office can't provide more details on the investigation because it's ongoing.
The CCSC released this statement to 2 News:
“Carson City School District Officials confirmed Mr. Jordan Glover has resigned as Math Teacher & Head Varsity Basketball Coach at Carson High School. Because employee matters remain confidential, district officials could not comment or elaborate on his departure. District officials wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors. Plans to find replacements for a new head varsity basketball coach & Math teacher have already begun.”
As of the time of this writing, May 19th, Glover was still listed (below) on the CCSD's website for the 2021-2022 school year.
This is a developing story.