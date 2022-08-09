The Las Vegas Metro Police Department says former NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment.
Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.
Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.
Lynch last played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.