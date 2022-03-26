Nation's Finest had their Game of Throws cornhole tournament Saturday March 26th, 2022, to raise money for disabled and homeless veterans.
It was a huge event in celebration of their 50th anniversary, with over 50 teams participating.
The family-friendly event was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 255 VFW Historic Lane, in Reno. A live DJ performed and they had a dinosaur dig activity for the kids.
The Game of Throws tournament happens across ten different locations throughout Nevada, California, Arizona, and New Mexico.
Nation's Finest's goal is to raise $150,000 to give back to veterans in need.
They are always accepting donations and there is a link to donate on the webpage for this story.