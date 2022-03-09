According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Nevada hit a new record high of $4.77 a gallon. In Reno, it's even higher at $4.95 a gallon. Nationwide, the average also hit a record of $4.25 cents a gallon.
Prices are high everywhere but some places are more expensive than others, leading some people to believe that gas station owners may be stretching profits.
"I think there is price gouging going," says Anita Meikle, driver.
Fuel expert Peter Krueger says it is not so simple. There are reasons for why prices are different, such as: location, rent, fuel taxes, insurance, pay roll, cost of taking credit card, and rising cost of fuel. Plus, all of those costs may be different at different places.
"Any responsible business is aware of state law and federal law, but state law in particular, and knows that, especially in times like this, they are under the microscope," says Krueger.
In a statement, Attorney General Aaron Ford said "We're ready to enforce Nevada's laws to protect consumers. While most retailers are increasing prices due to disruptions in the supply chain, I will not allow any bad actors to artificially inflate prices of basic needs to rip off Nevadans trying to drive to work or to be with loved ones."
Some consumers don't need to think twice when it comes to choosing a gas station, and price is a decisive factor.
"I'd love to be able to support a local, you know, like across the street, but when you're talking almost 30 cents or 26 cents a gallon, that's quite a bit," says driver Anita Meikle.
Others say sometimes, price has very little to do with that decision.
"I always go to Arco, their gas is always cheaper, their gas is always good so I go to Arco regardless, even if their gas goes up, I'm going to Arco because the gas is really good quality," says driver, Dominque Green.
Office of the Attorney General released this statement:
"Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford released the following statement regarding his office’s position on potential price gouging as gas prices increase due to global supply chain issues:
"As the price for fuel increases, my Office will use every tool at our disposal, including the laws we sponsored and passed last session regarding price gouging and unfair and deceptive trade practices, to fully investigate any suspected instances of price gouging at the pump," said AG Ford. "Last legislative session, I sponsored Nevada's first anti-price gouging law and other laws to prevent those who would use a crisis as an opportunity for greed. Now, we're ready to enforce Nevada's laws to protect consumers. While most retailers are increasing prices due to disruptions in the supply chain, I will not allow any bad actors to artificially inflate prices of basic needs to rip off Nevadans trying to drive to work or to be with loved ones." "My office will work with retailers, consumer groups and other government agencies to address this issue and ensure no one is taking advantage of Nevadans. If you suspect or have information about a retailer committing price gouging, I encourage you to file a complaint with my office."