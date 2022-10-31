The SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) has launched their life-saving Giving Tuesday fundraiser, which includes a $40,000 dollar-for-dollar match. From November 1st thru November 29th, people who give to the SPCA-NN will have their donation matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling their impact toward saving and improving the lives of pets in northern Nevada.
“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in homeless pet populations primarily due to affordability barriers,” said Executive Director, Jill Vacchina Dobbs. “We’re also seeing a decrease in adoption demand and a decrease in donations as the economy cools. This Giving Tuesday fundraiser is critically important to our ability to save and improve the lives of pets and their people in northern Nevada.”
Funds raised will support SPCA-NN’s lifesaving programs, including their rural and community shelter rescue program, affordable vaccine clinics, Todd’s Medical Fund for veterinary financial assistance, and our community’s only affordable spay/neuter program.
The SPCA of Northern Nevada is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and does not receive funding from – nor is affiliated with – the national ASPCA or any government agency. The SPCA-NN relies entirely on generous donations from the community to support their mission.
The community is encouraged to get involved – no amount given is too small!
To join the SPCA-NN Giving Tuesday month-long event, visit their website and donate online at www.spcanevada.org
You can also sign up for their newsletter and follow them on social media, where each week they’ll share a local story of inspiration, and donors can watch how their support is making a direct impact on the lives of pets and their people in our community.