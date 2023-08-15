Hawaii Fires

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire.

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

With those impacted by the wildfires in Maui desperately in need of aid, GoFundMe has created a centralized hub of verified fundraisers to which people can donate to provide help.

GoFundMe's Trust & Safety Team will be continually updating the hub with more fundraisers as they become verified.

Those wishing to donate can visit the Maui Wildfires Relief centralized hub.

Within that hub there are several verified fundraisers that were started in northern Nevada. Those fundraisers include:

You can also donate to the Wildfire 2023 Relief Fund. Funds raised through this fund will go directly to people impacted who are seeking help through GoFundMe fundraisers, and to nonprofit organizations on the ground providing relief. 

