Governor Joe Lombardo and the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT) announced the kickoff of the High-Speed Nevada Connectivity Outreach and Engagement Tour next week.
The High-Speed Nevada Initiative is a statewide effort to ensure that all residents have equal access to reliable broadband internet service, affordable technology, digital skills training, and cybersecurity awareness.
“Our goal is for every Nevadan to have access to a high-speed internet connection that is affordable, reliable, and scalable,” said Governor Lombardo. “As we develop our plans, we want to ensure that all communities have a chance to add their voice.”
Throughout the month of April, OSIT staff members will visit every county in Nevada, actively seeking input from residents and stakeholders alike on their broadband and digital equity needs.
OSIT will use community input from the tour to help shape the State’s investments in infrastructure and digital equity over the next four years.
“Community engagement is essential to our work,” said OSIT Director Brian Mitchell. “We want all aspects of our plans to be informed by the experiences of Nevadans.”
Nevadans will have a variety of ways to learn about the opportunity and contribute their experiences and opinions to the State’s broadband planning process. OSIT plans to hold multiple public community open houses in each county, but stakeholders can also attend virtual meetings or contribute anonymously to a public survey.
To find an event near you, please visit the events page Homepage - High Speed NV or email highspeednv@gov.nv.gov. The link to the public survey can be found here: Nevada: High Speed Nevada: Public Survey (10-15 minutes) (civilspace.io) and is available in English and Spanish.
Additionally, OSIT is creating an asset map of existing digital equity programs and potential partners for future digital equity programs.
Libraries, community centers, non-profit organizations and other groups that provide services to Nevadans are encouraged to fill out the Digital Equity Ecosystem Mapping survey, either in English qrco.de/nvdeem or Spanish qrco.de/nvdeem-es.
(Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo)