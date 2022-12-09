Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has once again secured top marks in Strictly Slots Magazine’s “Best of Slots” awards with a total of 21 recognitions, including 14 first-place titles.
Each year, Strictly Slots Magazine conducts reader surveys across the country giving players a chance to recognize their favorite local casinos to play slots.
Reno’s premier resort-casino destination proved to be the foremost haven for slot gaming with wins in leading categories across the board.
GSR received the coveted Best Overall Casino distinction as well as 13 additional top placements including Best Video Slots, Best Progressive Slots, Casino Where You Feel Luckiest, Best Penny Slots, Best Dollar Slots, Best Variety of Slots, Best High-end Slot Area, Best Slot Club, Best Comps, Best Slot Club Promotions, Best Players Club Lounge, Best Customer Services and Best Non-Smoking Casino/Area.
Seven additional second-place prizes were awarded to recognize GSR’s excellence in slot gaming including Best Reel Slots, Best Video Poker, Best Quarter Slots, Best $5+ Slots, Best VIP Services, Friendliest Casino and Best Casino Cocktail Service.
