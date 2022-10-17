Monday morning, Protect Our Care’s Care Force One arrived in Reno to highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures will lower premiums and prescription drug costs for millions of Americans.
The legislation works to reduce racial inequities in health care, improve care for seniors, strengthen families, and save lives.
During the event, Community Health Alliance CEO Oscar Delgado and Katie Charleson from the Nevada Health Exchange explained how the Inflation Reduction Act lowers health care premiums for more than 100,000 Nevadans, makes prescription drug prices more affordable, and how Nevadans can access these savings.
“The Community Health Alliance is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in Northern Nevada and we serve more than 25,000 individual patients each year,” Oscar Delgado, CEO of Community Health Alliance said. “We have seen remarkable improvements in people’s lives when they have access to quality, affordable care. The health insurance tax credits extended through the Inflation Reduction Act mean that Nevadans can get access to the care they need to live a healthy, fulfilling life in our community.”
“In 2021, there were 101,411 Nevadans enrolled in health insurance through Nevada Health Link, and 90 percent of those enrollees are received subsidies to make their insurance more affordable” Katie Charleson, of Nevada Health Link said. “These tax credits saved one family of four in Nevada $4,184.52 on their yearly premiums and, because of the Inflation Reduction Act, they are available to Nevadans for the next three years. With open enrollment starting in just two short weeks on November 1, we want to make sure Nevadans know their family might quality for tax credits to make health care coverage more affordable and accessible than ever.”
“As a community organizer, every day I talk to Nevadans who are worried about the cost of their health care,” said Madisen McGrath. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, Nevada families will save thousands of dollars a year on health care. For the folks I talk to, this is peace of mind from worrying about how to afford health insurance and making ends meet. So many Nevadans have been waiting for these tax credits to be extended, and we are grateful they can continue to purchase quality, affordable health care through Nevada Health Link again during this open enrollment period.”
“The Affordable Care Act saved my life,” said Laura Packard. “Five years ago I walked into the doctor’s office with a nagging cough and walked out with a stage four cancer diagnosis — but I was lucky. I had good insurance through the ACA that paid for the chemotherapy and radiation that I needed. Now, the Inflation Reduction Act has made health insurance more affordable for millions of Americans like me. Through this landmark legislation, Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen and Representatives Titus, Lee, and Horsford capped premiums at 8.5 percent of our income and lowered prescription drug costs, paving the way for more affordable health care for years to come."
On Tuesday, the “Lower Costs, Better Care” tour will continue in Las Vegas, where Protect Our Care will be joined by Senator Jacky Rosen, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Congresswoman Dina Titus and other health care advocates. For more information, please visit protectourcare.org/bus-tour/.
You can watch the event here.