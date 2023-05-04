An investigation is underway after a body was found on the University of Nevada, Reno campus Thursday morning.
Police were notified of the body around 7 a.m.
The say it doesn't look suspicious, but they are still investigating.
Earlier, the university reported an increased police presence at the north end of the Quad between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Mines buildings.
The University asks that you avoid the area - there is no current threat to campus.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.