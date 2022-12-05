Help people in need in our community this holiday season by helping RTC Stuff A Bus with food items on Thursday, December 8.
The RTC will have a bus at Sam's Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to collect non-perishable food items.
Suggested food items include:
• Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)
• Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans
• Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta
• Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
• Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)
• Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk
• Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers
• Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food
At the conclusion of the event, the donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for distribution to families in need in our community.