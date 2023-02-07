After the massive protests and movement that spawned after the George Floyd murder, another police brutality incident sparked with the death of Tyre Nichols.
After the video was released, many said that they experienced trauma to past events that have happened with police. And a huge area of concern is for black youth who are seeing and trying to process these tragedies.
Last week, Teach Plus Nevada released a memo discussing practices of how these moments impact black students. In the memo they talked about what signs and symptoms to look for in students, the implications of racial trauma on black students and recommended practices they wish to get implemented in a school setting.
"The memo kind of fostered as a result, obviously as a result of the Tyre Nichols situation," said Dillon Booker, Teach Plus NV Policy Fellow.
When the video was released, students went to their teachers to ask them about it.
"It came at perfect time to write this when students were talking about it or had come up to us mentioning have you seen the video? Have you heard about what happened?" said Rhyannon Jovan, Teach Plus Nevada Policy Fellow.
Teach Plus Nevada talked about some of the signs teachers should look for.
"Some of the signs we really want to look for is that disengagement," said Dr. Felicia Rutledge, Teach Plus NV Policy Alumni. "That 'I'm present, but I'm not really present.'"
"When you start to see behaviors that are opposite or unusual relative to those students that's also a big sign," Booker said. "For instance, a quiet kid may all of a sudden lash out."
Other types of signs teachers noticed were how they used to cope when they were younger, especially regarding students who make jokes about these things.
"Why do we feel the need to joke about it?" Booker said. "I know particularly for myself, when I was in high school I used to laugh past a lot of my pain. I used to joke about things that were very traumatic."
Teach Plus Nevada shared five recommendations on how schools can better equip themselves to handle and care for students trying to cope:
1. Acknowledge the trauma of witnessing violence and brutality against black people.
2. Recognize and address signs and symptoms of racial trauma and PTSD.
3. Establish space for reflection, connection, community.
4. Create safe and supportive learning environments.
5. Examine punishment and education.
The teacher leaders shared that they think it's important that these practices aren't just implemented in a time of tragedy, but moving forward to better equip them to handle when these situations arise in the future.