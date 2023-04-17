The Bureau of Land Managment (BLM), Sierra Front Field Office announced that the Indian Creek Campground in Alpine County will remain closed until further notice.
“The Campground closure is due to damages caused by the 2021 Tamarack Fire, and significant flooding in 2022,” said Brady Owens, Acting Sierra Front Field Manager. “The campground will remain fully closed to public access until further notice.”
In July of 2021, the Tamarack Fire burned through Indian Creek Campground and destroyed the RV /tent main loop, group camp site and restroom. Wildfire impacts to site facilities, hazardous materials abatement, and risks associated with wildfire-affected “hazard” trees necessitated this closure.
In August of 2022, the area received heavy rains that flooded the campground, resulting in significant sediment loading and debris fields in the campground, compounding the BLM's timeframe for re-opening the facilities.
The site will remain closed to the public, including vehicles, while staff work on public safety and infrastructure restoration tasks.
The BLM appreciates the community's patience and cooperation in staying out of the campground during the closure.
Because a re-opening date may extend well into the future, camping reservations are not available at this time.
For more information contact 775-885-6000.
(Bureau of Land Management)