An investigation is underway after a train car caught on fire along I-80 in Sparks late Thursday night.
The fire started around 10 p.m. near the Vista Blvd. off-ramp on eastbound I-80.
First responders say scrap metal that caught on fire made it a challenge to control the flames.
There's no immediate word on how the fire started, or if any injuries were reported.
Overnight, #TMFR crews assisted @SparksFireDept in suppressing a rail car fire at I-80 between Sparks and Vista Blvd with two water tenders and a fire engine. pic.twitter.com/qFRX1XIC9Y— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) February 4, 2022